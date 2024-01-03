en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates Half a Century of Musical Excellence

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates Half a Century of Musical Excellence

As the city’s iconic arts institution, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) is marking half a century of musical excellence. This golden jubilee celebrates the orchestra’s transition from an amateur ensemble, the Sino-British Orchestra, to a professional musical powerhouse recognized globally.

A Commemorative Concert

HK Phil is commemorating its 50th anniversary with a restaging of the concert that marked its professional debut in 1974. The celebratory concert will feature Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 5, the original pieces performed at their inaugural concert, along with Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy, creating a symphony of nostalgia.

Reflections from the Maestros

Long-standing musicians Fan Ting, Andrew Simon, and Richard Bamping, who have been integral parts of the orchestra for various durations, shared their personal reflections and memories. Their narratives painted a vivid picture of the orchestra’s evolution, its milestones, and the sense of pride they hold in their collective achievements.

A Celebrated Evolution

Having evolved from an amateur ensemble to a professional orchestra, HK Phil’s journey has been significant. The musicians expressed pride in the orchestra’s development and its role as an iconic arts institution in Hong Kong. The orchestra has achieved international recognition, including the prestigious title of ‘Orchestra of the Year’ at the Gramophone Classical Music Awards in 2019. The HK Phil’s unique sound is attributed to a blend of European, American, and Asian traditions, and its diverse pool of musicians from different backgrounds.

50 Years of Music and Beyond

As the orchestra steps into its 50th year, it promises an array of impressive performances, including an upcoming European tour. In addition, a special exhibition showcasing 50 concert posters is open to the public at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre to celebrate the orchestra’s rich history, offering a visual journey through its illustrious past.

0
Arts & Entertainment HongKong Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Keung To Breaks Jacky Cheung's Record; Women Artists Dominate UK Music Scene

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Action Star Dev Returns to His Roots with 'Khadaan'

By BNN Correspondents

Ironmouse and Gloomy Bear Announce Unique Crossover Merchandise

By BNN Correspondents

Fargo Season 5: 'The Useless Hand' Promises a Significant Plot Twist

By BNN Correspondents

Canadian Rapper Chosen One Prepares to Release 'Love and War' ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 24 seconds
Canadian Rapper Chosen One Prepares to Release 'Love and War' ...
heart comment 0
Raaga Saptha Swaram Honours Brahmanandam on 35th Anniversary

By BNN Correspondents

Raaga Saptha Swaram Honours Brahmanandam on 35th Anniversary
AB6IX Set to Release Eighth EP: “The Future Is Ours: Found”

By BNN Correspondents

AB6IX Set to Release Eighth EP: "The Future Is Ours: Found"
Debate Sparks as Valve Announces Steam Awards 2023 Winners

By Salman Khan

Debate Sparks as Valve Announces Steam Awards 2023 Winners
Wichita Set for an Artistic Revamp with New Public Art Installations

By BNN Correspondents

Wichita Set for an Artistic Revamp with New Public Art Installations
Latest Headlines
World News
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
11 seconds
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
14 seconds
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
16 seconds
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
20 seconds
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
23 seconds
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
24 seconds
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
Pivotal Changes and Developments in the U.S. Virgin Islands: A Recap of July-September 2023
41 seconds
Pivotal Changes and Developments in the U.S. Virgin Islands: A Recap of July-September 2023
Osmania General Hospital Modernizes Out-Patient Clinics: A Leap Towards Improved Healthcare
41 seconds
Osmania General Hospital Modernizes Out-Patient Clinics: A Leap Towards Improved Healthcare
Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality
41 seconds
Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app