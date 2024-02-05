Holyoke Community College Celebrates Black History Month with 'African Americans and the Arts'

Marking Black History Month with a vibrant line-up of events, Holyoke Community College (HCC) in Massachusetts has embarked on a month-long celebration, themed 'African Americans and the Arts'. The commemorative events, commencing on February 8, are designed to encourage understanding, teaching, and appreciation of Black history, not only during this dedicated month but throughout the year.

A Panorama of Cultural Events

From informative presentations to soul-stirring performances, the college has curated an array of events showcasing the rich tapestry of African American arts. The celebration was kick-started with a presentation by HCC's visual art professor, Raishad J. Glover, at the Taber Art Gallery, setting the tone for the schedule of events to follow.

Adding to the cultural milieu are events like the open mic and food-tasting event, 'Taste of the Diaspora,' hosted by the Black Student Alliance and Latinx Empowerment Association, a performance by the Amherst Area Gospel Choir, and a workshop helmed by Nicole Young-Martin, a performance poet and pop culture critic.

Phenomenal Black Women's Panel: A Highlight

Drawing the series to a close will be the 'Phenomenal Black Women's Panel', featuring notable panelists such as Jada J. Waters, Erika Slocumb, Kandice E. Jones, and Qua'Nae Golston-Thomas. This panel discussion is set to be a platform for these accomplished individuals to share their experiences and insights, providing students with reflections that mirror their own.

Celebrating Black History: Beyond February

HCC's President George Timmons highlighted the importance of recognizing and celebrating Black history not just in February, but year-round. By incorporating marginalized voices into the literary canon, these events aim to create opportunities for students to see their reflections mirrored, fostering a more inclusive educational environment.

While the events are set to be held on campus, participants also have the option to join via Zoom. For more details, interested individuals can visit the HCC website.