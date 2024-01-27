Hololive VTubers' Dota 2 Stream Sparks Interest and Discussions in Gaming Community

In an unprecedented act of digital camaraderie, five hololive VTubers—Ceres Fauna, Kobo Kanaeru, Mori Calliope, Nerissa Ravencroft, and Koseki Bijou—converged for a Dota 2 gaming stream that managed to enrapture a wide audience. The event was not a complete surprise, as some of the VTubers had hinted at their participation on their schedules prior to the stream. The orchestrator of this collaboration, Ceres Fauna, even hosted a practice session, although she hadn't engaged with Dota 2 for close to six years.

The Dynamic of the Game

Despite varied levels of experience within the group, with some having previous encounters with MOBAs like League of Legends, the stream quickly descended into a whirlwind of chaos. Kobo Kanaeru embodied the fervor of Southeast Asian Dota with her high energy and high ping gameplay. In contrast, Koseki Bijou flaunted her chat skills and humorously clinched a Rampage, adding a touch of fun to the otherwise intense gaming session.

Community Engagement

Over 31,000 viewers across five channels were glued to their screens, watching the VTubers steer through the intricacies of the game. From making item choices, learning abilities, to seeking advice from their audiences, the stream was as interactive as it was entertaining. The stream, which lasted for approximately three hours, was replete with laughter, bonding, and a sense of unity that is often found in casual Dota gaming sessions among friends.

Implications for the Future

This unique collaboration also instigated discussions within the Dota community about the potential of attracting new players to the game through such casual and entertaining streams. Some fans have expressed their hopes for future collaborations, possibly including the community's own VTuber, sheepsticked.