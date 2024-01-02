en English
Arts & Entertainment

Hollywood’s ‘Performative Acts’ in Diversity: A USC Report’s Critique

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST
Hollywood's 'Performative Acts' in Diversity: A USC Report's Critique

The recent report from Dr. Stacy L. Smith at the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative has presented a stark critique of Hollywood’s diversity efforts. The data reveals a disappointing truth: the film industry’s attempts to diversify its directors are little more than “performative acts”. Despite public pledges and promises from major studios and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the figures disappointingly tell a different story.

A Snapshot of the Current Landscape

Research focused on the 100 highest-grossing films of 2023, and the results were far from encouraging. Of the 116 directors involved in these projects, a mere 14 were women. Furthermore, there was no significant increase in the representation of directors of color, barely altering the racial diversity landscape from the previous year.

The Numbers Behind the Narrative

An analysis reveals that only 12.1% of the top-grossing films in 2023 were directed by women. This is a marginal improvement from previous years but falls dramatically short of the significant change the industry needs. Furthermore, the study highlighted a stagnant racial and ethnic diversity behind the camera, with only 22.4% of directors hailing from underrepresented groups for the top 100 grossing films of 2023.

Performative Acts in the Spotlight

The ‘Inclusion in the Director’s Chair’ report unflinchingly labels Hollywood’s diversity efforts as ‘performative acts’. The findings underline the urgent need for the film industry to alter its decision-making processes regarding directorial positions on top-grossing films. It’s clear that the current approach is falling short.

The report’s criticism extends to major Hollywood studios and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, highlighting a lack of real progress towards fostering change. The data paints a picture of an industry where the rhetoric of inclusion does not match the reality. It’s a wake-up call that should resonate within the industry, prompting it to take real, tangible steps towards more diverse representation behind the camera.

