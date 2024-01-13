en English
Arts & Entertainment

Hollywood’s New Tune: Downplaying Musicals in Film Marketing

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
In an unexpected turn of Hollywood’s marketing playbook, studios have started downplaying the musical elements in the promotion of films like “Mean Girls,” “Wonka,” and “The Color Purple.” Despite their core identity as musicals, the trailers and promotional materials of these flicks are conspicuously minimizing the singing and dancing elements, focusing instead on other aspects of the films.

Mean Girls: An Edgier Reimagination

The latest adaptation of “Mean Girls” offers a clear window into this emerging trend. This movie musical has its roots in the 2018 Broadway musical, which draws inspiration from the 2004 film and the 2002 nonfiction book “Queen Bees and Wannabes.” However, its first trailer, launched in November, curiously contained no original music. Instead, it painted the picture of an edgier version of the 2004 movie, leaving audiences oblivious to the musical journey they would embark upon.

A Strategic Shift in Marketing

Even the second trailer, which did include a snippet from the musical number “Meet the Plastics,” rapidly transitioned to a non-musical song featured in the movie’s credits. This distinct shift in marketing strategy underscores a broader trend where studios appear cautious about promoting the musical genre outright. This cautious approach may stem from concerns about the commercial appeal of musicals to contemporary audiences, given the underperformance of some recent musical films at the box office.

Striking a Balance: Success and Caution in Musical Films

While the reluctance of studios to market musical films as musicals seems to stem from a fear of alienating audiences, it’s worth noting that recent musical films like ‘Wonka’ and ‘The Color Purple’ have found success in theaters. These successes suggest a delicate balance between the allure of the musical genre and the caution exercised in its promotion. As Hollywood continues to adapt to changing audience preferences, the industry’s approach to marketing musicals will undoubtedly continue to evolve.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

