Hollywood’s Gender Disparity: Success of ‘Barbie’ Masks Broader Inequality

Despite Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ making history as the highest-grossing film directed by a woman, a new study unveils a pervading gender disparity in Hollywood. The study, conducted by the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University, reveals that women constituted a mere 16% of directors for the top 250 grossing films of the year. This marks a decrease from the 18% recorded in 2022.

A Closer Look at the Figures

While the representation of female directors witnessed a minor uptick among the top 100 highest earners, rising from 11% in 2022 to 14%, the overall picture remains clouded. Women accounted for only 22% of all major behind-the-scenes roles across the top-grossing films, representing a decline from 24% in 2022. The percentage of films employing ten or more men in key roles was a staggering 75%, dramatically contrasting the paltry 4% for women. The study further highlighted that women are more likely to be hired in key roles on films with at least one female director.

The Success of ‘Barbie’

Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera, ‘Barbie’ raked in $636.2M at the box office. The film’s worldwide earnings reached a staggering US$1,361,367,353, making it the highest-earning film of 2023. The film surpassed ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ to become the highest-earning film of 2023 in September, with global earnings touching $1,441,820,453. ‘Barbie’ also holds the record for the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.

Commentary on the Disparity

Dr. Martha Lauzen, author of the study and executive director of the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film, expressed her concerns regarding the stark disparity. She stated that the success of female directors like Gerwig tends to mask the broader inequality prevalent within the industry.