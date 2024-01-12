Hollywood’s Elite Shine in High Fashion at AFI Awards Luncheon

The American Film Institute (AFI) pre-award ceremony luncheon, held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, served as a dazzling fashion runway, where a galaxy of stars paraded their style finesse. The gathering, a prelude to the Critics Choice Awards and Emmys, saw Hollywood’s elite don chic outfits that set the tone for the much-anticipated award season.

Robbie’s Vintage Chanel Ensemble

Margot Robbie, known for her impeccable style, turned heads in a vintage Chanel outfit previously seen on supermodel Claudia Schiffer. The ensemble, a tribute to timeless elegance and Chanel’s enduring fashion legacy, added another feather to Robbie’s fashion cap.

Edebiri’s Polished Tuxedo Vest

Ayo Edebiri, the star of ‘The Bear’, brought a polished flair to the event in a white tuxedo vest coupled with coordinating wide-leg trousers, a creation of Dior Haute Couture. Edebiri’s choice was a testament to the sartorial significance of the awards season, underlining the role of fashion as a narrative of individuality and distinctiveness.

Gomez and Stone’s Designer Choices

Other celebrities, including Selena Gomez and Emma Stone, too, brought their fashion A-game to the event. Gomez donned a Versace outfit, while Stone opted for Louis Vuitton, reflecting their personal style aesthetics and the design prowess of these iconic fashion houses.

The AFI Awards Luncheon, a fashion-forward event, offered a glimpse into the high fashion that is expected to grace the red carpet at the upcoming award shows. The celebrities, with their sartorial choices, set a high bar, further amplifying the excitement and anticipation for the forthcoming fashion spectacle.