Will Smith Shares Quran Reading Experience on Big Time Podcast

During a recent appearance on the Big Time Podcast, hosted by prominent media figure Amr Adib on the Shahid platform, Hollywood superstar Will Smith delved into a variety of compelling topics, including his spiritual journey and the significance of reading the Quran. The episode not only explored Smith's illustrious career but also unveiled his personal quest for spirituality, particularly during challenging times.

Embarking on a Spiritual Quest

Smith's candid revelation about reading the Quran cover to cover during Ramadan caught many by surprise. "I adore spirituality," he remarked, explaining how the last few years have been tumultuous, pushing him towards introspection and the exploration of his inner self. This period of reflection led him to read all the holy books, with a special emphasis on the Quran. "It was a period of my life when I wanted to expand my heart as much as possible," Smith said, highlighting his desire to embrace and understand diverse perspectives.

Discoveries and Reflections

One of the most striking aspects of Smith's encounter with the Quran was his fascination with the narrative of Prophet Moses (peace be upon him) and the simplicity and clarity of the text. "The Quran is simple and things in it are very clear like glass," he observed, noting how this clarity made it difficult to misinterpret the teachings. Smith's journey through the holy scriptures led him to appreciate the interconnectedness of the Abrahamic faiths, from the Torah and the Bible to the Quran, underscoring the shared lineage and stories that unite these religious texts.

A Universal Message of Unity

Smith's reflections on his reading of the Quran and other holy books underscore a broader message of unity and interconnectedness among the world's major religions. By sharing his experiences and insights, Smith offers a powerful reminder of the common ground that exists between different faiths, emphasizing the importance of understanding and empathy in today's divided world. His journey invites others to explore spiritual texts with an open heart, seeking the universal truths that bind humanity.