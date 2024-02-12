Wicked: The Long-Awaited Movie Musical Adaptation of the Broadway Hit

The long-awaited film adaptation of the Broadway musical 'Wicked' is finally in production, with Universal Pictures releasing the official trailer featuring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as the lead characters. The movie, directed by Jon M. Chu, will be split into two parts due to the length of the story and new songs added. The first part is set to release in 2024, followed by the second part in 2025.

Advertisment

A Star-Studded Cast

The upcoming movie musical adaptation of 'Wicked' boasts a star-studded cast, with Cynthia Erivo taking on the role of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Ariana Grande portraying Glinda, the Good Witch. Joining them are Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Bowen Yang as Pfannee. The role of Dr. Dillamond will be brought to life by a puppeteer, with the voice cast yet to be announced.

A Decade in the Making

Advertisment

The journey to bring 'Wicked' to the big screen has been over a decade in the making. The decision to split the movie into two parts was made to ensure that important scenes were not cut and to preserve the impact of the iconic song 'Defying Gravity'. Composer Stephen Schwartz explained that the song played a significant role in the decision to divide the film.

An Immersive World

Director Jon M. Chu has created an immersive world for 'Wicked', with production avoiding the use of CGI or blue screens. This commitment to authenticity is evident in the first trailer, which offers a glimpse into the fantastical land of Oz and the story of Elphaba and Glinda.

Universal Pictures released the first trailer for the highly anticipated adaptation of the Broadway musical 'Wicked' during the Super Bowl, with Part One set to release on November 27, 2024, and Part Two on November 26, 2025. The movie follows the backstory of the witches of Oz, with Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. The teaser includes a first listen at Erivo performing 'Defying Gravity' and offers a tantalizing preview of the enchanting world of Oz.

Production for 'Wicked' wrapped in January 2024 after delays due to Hollywood strikes. With a star-studded cast, a dedicated director, and a commitment to preserving the integrity of the beloved musical, the long-awaited film adaptation of 'Wicked' promises to be a magical experience for audiences around the world.