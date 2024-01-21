What Hollywood Sequels Can Teach Businesses About Consistency

When it comes to delivering successful sequels and movie series, Hollywood has mastered the art. But it isn't just the silver screen that can capitalise on this approach. Businesses, too, can learn from Tinseltown's ability to maintain and grow their customer base. A prime example is 'Top Gun: Maverick', a sequel that earned high acclaim a staggering 36 years after the original. It's a testament to the power of consistency in delivering what audiences expect, consequently building trust and brand loyalty.

The Parallels of Repeat Hits

The concept of repeat business hits, such as successful sequels and movie franchises, has a striking parallel with customer experiences in various industries. In both realms, providing a predictable, consistent experience is key. Take, for instance, the works of acclaimed directors like Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg. These directors have loyal fan bases who anticipate a certain brand of storytelling, a testament to their consistent and recognizable styles.

The Price of Inconsistency

On the flip side, instances of inconsistency can be catastrophic. Consider the sequel 'Caddyshack II', a stark departure from the original's charm and humour, which led to its downfall. It serves as a stark reminder of the risks that inconsistency poses, shining a light on the importance of maintaining a level of expectation.

Applying Consistency in Business

One might wonder how this concept applies to the world of business. A compelling example is the viewpoint of Villus Cesnauskas, the chief business development officer at Kilo Health. Villus draws inspiration from the consistency of the James Bond franchise for his company's success. He underscores the fact that customers return when they can anticipate a certain level of experience. It's a principle as applicable to the world of business as it is to Hollywood.

In conclusion, the key takeaway for businesses is the significance of creating experiences that meet customer expectations consistently. This approach not only ensures repeat business but also fosters positive referrals, mirroring the success of Hollywood's most beloved franchises.