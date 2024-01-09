en English
Hollywood

Vivica A. Fox and Taraji P. Henson at Odds Over Black Actresses’ Pay Inequity in Hollywood

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
Vivica A. Fox and Taraji P. Henson at Odds Over Black Actresses' Pay Inequity in Hollywood

Two of Hollywood’s leading Black actresses, Vivica A. Fox and Taraji P. Henson, have found themselves on opposite sides of the debate surrounding pay inequality for Black actresses in the industry. While Henson has been forthcoming about the wage disparities and working conditions she has faced, Fox, on the other hand, has expressed a different experience during her time in Hollywood.

Stark Contrasts in Experiences

Henson, currently in the limelight for her role in The Color Purple, has been vocal about her struggles. She recently spotlighted the fact that she earned only 2% of Brad Pitt’s salary during their work together on The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The disparity didn’t stop there. On the set of Empire, Henson grappled with inadequate accommodations, which she feels were due to the color of her skin. Despite her success, she contends that she has not reached her financial peak and has had to fight for basic necessities, such as security, a driver, and proper trailers and food for the cast on The Color Purple set.

Vivica’s Stance

Contrastingly, Fox, a successful actress who enjoyed her peak in the ’90s and 2000s, has a different tale to tell. She has had roles in major films and has since expanded into producing, directing, and other entrepreneurial ventures. She expressed understanding for the need to speak out but maintains that her experiences have been different. Fox feels blessed in her career and has publicly disagreed with Henson over the issue of pay inequality for Black actresses.

A Broader Narrative

These contrasting experiences shed light on the multifaceted issue of wage inequality in Hollywood, which disproportionately affects Black women. The historical context of systemic discrimination and racial bias in Hollywood is prevalent. The lack of diversity behind the scenes contributes to the perpetuation of wage inequality, typecasting, and stereotyping faced by Black actresses. To address racial and gender inequality in Hollywood, advocates call for transparency, inclusivity, and recognizing the historical context.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

