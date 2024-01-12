Tom Fontana Sheds Light on Streaming Residuals and Challenges Faced by Writers

Emmy-winning writer-producer Tom Fontana, known for his work on the HBO series “Oz,” recently shed light on the dire state of residuals in the era of streaming services. As part of a broader conversation on the challenges faced by writers and actors, he emphasized the stark reality of receiving residual checks less valuable than the cost of the postage used to deliver them. Such instances are becoming increasingly common, pointing to the need for drastic changes in the compensation model for creatives in the streaming era.

Residuals in the Streaming Era

In an industry where the success of a show often leads to substantial residual income for its creators, the rise of streaming platforms has drastically upset the balance. Fontana cited the case of the series “Suits,” which ended in 2019 but later became the No. 1 show on Netflix. Despite its resurgent success, the creator received a paltry $249 in residuals. This situation starkly illustrates the disparity between the popularity of a show on a streaming platform and the meager earnings of its original creators.

The Writers’ Strike and Its Underlying Issues

Fontana, who has served as the vice president of the Writer’s Guild of America East and the president of the Writers Guild East Foundation, highlighted that the ongoing writers’ strike is rooted in crucial issues. Reduced episode counts per season are affecting the ability of middle-income writers to sustain their families. Simultaneously, a surge in ordered shows for broadcast TV, cable, and streaming has led to an influx of new writers in the industry, further exacerbating the competition and financial strain.

The AI Threat to Scriptwriting

Fontana also discussed the existential threat posed by artificial intelligence (AI) in scriptwriting. The possibility of AI replacing human creativity by assembling scripts from existing works is a looming concern. The issue is likely to become more pressing with advancements in AI technology, adding another layer of complexity to the challenges faced by writers.

Initial negotiations between writers and the studios, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, broke down as the studios refused to discuss several key issues. However, negotiations have resumed, sparking cautious optimism. Despite this, Fontana expressed concern over the potential length of the strike, suggesting it could extend to Christmas if no agreement is reached. This would result in a difficult situation for industry professionals, particularly given the ongoing financial challenges.