en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Tom Fontana Sheds Light on Streaming Residuals and Challenges Faced by Writers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:58 pm EST
Tom Fontana Sheds Light on Streaming Residuals and Challenges Faced by Writers

Emmy-winning writer-producer Tom Fontana, known for his work on the HBO series “Oz,” recently shed light on the dire state of residuals in the era of streaming services. As part of a broader conversation on the challenges faced by writers and actors, he emphasized the stark reality of receiving residual checks less valuable than the cost of the postage used to deliver them. Such instances are becoming increasingly common, pointing to the need for drastic changes in the compensation model for creatives in the streaming era.

Residuals in the Streaming Era

In an industry where the success of a show often leads to substantial residual income for its creators, the rise of streaming platforms has drastically upset the balance. Fontana cited the case of the series “Suits,” which ended in 2019 but later became the No. 1 show on Netflix. Despite its resurgent success, the creator received a paltry $249 in residuals. This situation starkly illustrates the disparity between the popularity of a show on a streaming platform and the meager earnings of its original creators.

The Writers’ Strike and Its Underlying Issues

Fontana, who has served as the vice president of the Writer’s Guild of America East and the president of the Writers Guild East Foundation, highlighted that the ongoing writers’ strike is rooted in crucial issues. Reduced episode counts per season are affecting the ability of middle-income writers to sustain their families. Simultaneously, a surge in ordered shows for broadcast TV, cable, and streaming has led to an influx of new writers in the industry, further exacerbating the competition and financial strain.

The AI Threat to Scriptwriting

Fontana also discussed the existential threat posed by artificial intelligence (AI) in scriptwriting. The possibility of AI replacing human creativity by assembling scripts from existing works is a looming concern. The issue is likely to become more pressing with advancements in AI technology, adding another layer of complexity to the challenges faced by writers.

Initial negotiations between writers and the studios, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, broke down as the studios refused to discuss several key issues. However, negotiations have resumed, sparking cautious optimism. Despite this, Fontana expressed concern over the potential length of the strike, suggesting it could extend to Christmas if no agreement is reached. This would result in a difficult situation for industry professionals, particularly given the ongoing financial challenges.

0
AI & ML Business Hollywood
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
24 mins ago
Multiple Winter Storms Lead to Flight Cancellations Across the U.S.
The United States is bracing for a severe weather onslaught as numerous sprawling winter storms threaten to disrupt travel across the country. In response, airlines have preemptively cancelled flights, leaving travelers grappling with significant disruptions. The storms are forecasted to unleash heavy snowfall, ice, and potent winds, which could create perilous travel conditions both on
Multiple Winter Storms Lead to Flight Cancellations Across the U.S.
Amazon Listings Reveal AI-Generated Content Errors, Raising Quality Concerns
3 hours ago
Amazon Listings Reveal AI-Generated Content Errors, Raising Quality Concerns
Self-Modulated Reservoir Computing: Revolutionizing Edge AI
3 hours ago
Self-Modulated Reservoir Computing: Revolutionizing Edge AI
China's Military Confirms Use of Commercial AI Models for the First Time
1 hour ago
China's Military Confirms Use of Commercial AI Models for the First Time
Perplexity AI: An AI Startup Steered by IIT-Madras Alumnus Aravind Srinivas
1 hour ago
Perplexity AI: An AI Startup Steered by IIT-Madras Alumnus Aravind Srinivas
Artificial Intelligence to Judge Best Marching Contingent at Indian Army Day Parade
2 hours ago
Artificial Intelligence to Judge Best Marching Contingent at Indian Army Day Parade
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Silva: From South Carolina Gamecock to a Rising Star in NBA G-League
1 min
Chris Silva: From South Carolina Gamecock to a Rising Star in NBA G-League
Republicans Push for Mandatory Removal of Foreign Nationals with Revoked Visas
1 min
Republicans Push for Mandatory Removal of Foreign Nationals with Revoked Visas
Netflix's 'Quarterback' Series Spotlights NFL Stars' Trials and Triumphs
3 mins
Netflix's 'Quarterback' Series Spotlights NFL Stars' Trials and Triumphs
The Montane Spine Race: An Ultimate Test of Endurance
4 mins
The Montane Spine Race: An Ultimate Test of Endurance
NWA Wrestler Blk Jeez's Comeback Delayed Following Carjacking Incident
5 mins
NWA Wrestler Blk Jeez's Comeback Delayed Following Carjacking Incident
NWA Power Episodes to Air on The CW's Streaming App from February 6
5 mins
NWA Power Episodes to Air on The CW's Streaming App from February 6
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy During Nashik Visit
6 mins
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy During Nashik Visit
Houston Guy Steps Down as Wall High School's Head Football Coach: End of an Era
6 mins
Houston Guy Steps Down as Wall High School's Head Football Coach: End of an Era
Republican Rivals Tread Lightly on Trump's Legal Woes Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
6 mins
Republican Rivals Tread Lightly on Trump's Legal Woes Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
33 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app