Tom Cruise Resumes Mission Impossible 8 Filming, Prepares for Top Gun Sequel

On a typical chilly winter day, the legendary actor Tom Cruise, aged 61, was seen resuming the filming for his latest project - the eighth installment of the globally acclaimed Mission Impossible series, 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two.' The production had hit a roadblock earlier due to an actors' strike, which led to an unexpected hiatus. Now, the cameras are rolling again, and the star, known for performing his own stunts, is back in action.

Departure from London

With his pilot qualifications dating back to 1994, Cruise took the helm of a helicopter, departing from London to Longcross in Surrey. Eyes turned skywards as he navigated the aircraft expertly, ready to dive back into the world of espionage and adrenaline-pumping action that the Mission Impossible franchise promises. Dressed in a casual outfit with a navy blue padded jacket, sweater, jeans, and white Nike trainers, Cruise looked every bit prepared for his journey.

Cruise, Top Gun, and Paramount Pictures

While juggling the Mission Impossible project, Cruise is not one to rest on his laurels. He is also gearing up for a sequel to the iconic Top Gun, following the roaring success of the previous film. Paramount Pictures is hoping to recreate the magic by reuniting him with co-stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell for the upcoming venture. The Top Gun sequel, led by Cruise and his co-stars, raked in nearly $1.5 billion in grosses, playing a key role in reviving the theatrical business that was hit hard by the pandemic.

Cruise Signs a Deal with Warner Bros.

In a significant move, Cruise recently signed a deal with Warner Bros. to produce and develop new films, including ones where he will be taking the leading role. This partnership, however, is not exclusive, leaving the door open for Cruise to collaborate with other studios. The announcement of the Top Gun sequel came shortly after this development, sparking positive publicity for Warner Bros. However, insiders reveal that the sequel had been in the pipeline since late fall.