Tom Cruise: Oscar Wins Never a Goal, Focuses on Love for Craft

Renowned actor Tom Cruise, famed for his roles in blockbuster films and iconic performances in the Mission: Impossible series and Top Gun, has recently shared his views on awards and their significance to him. Despite multiple Golden Globe wins and four Oscar nominations under his belt, Cruise has emphasized that the coveted Academy Awards have never been a driving force for him.

Indifference Towards Oscars

Born Thomas Cruise Mapother IV in July 1963, Cruise did not grow up watching the Oscars, nor does the prospect of winning one influence his choice of roles. Instead, he expressed that his decision to act has always been about his love for the craft itself, not the pursuit of awards.

Despite his Catholic upbringing, Cruise converted to Scientology in 1986, a faith he has been vocal about, leading to some controversy. Other celebrities practicing Scientology include John Travolta and Michael Pena.

Successful Film Career

Cruise's film career is substantial and impressive, with an estimated worldwide box office worth of $10.53 billion. He plans to continue his work in the Mission: Impossible franchise with the anticipated release of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part II in 2025. Despite the less successful commercial performance of MI7, Cruise's recent film Top Gun: Maverick was a success, earning a Best Sound award at the 95th Academy Awards among multiple nominations.