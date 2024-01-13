‘The Beekeeper’: Jason Statham’s Latest Action Flick Draws Parallels to ‘John Wick’

In a world where action movies are a dime a dozen, ‘The Beekeeper’ emerges as a film that deserves our attention. Starring Jason Statham as a beekeeper and a member of a covert military organization, the film has been released to an audience already drawing parallels with the iconic ‘John Wick’ series.

David Ayer’s Vision

Directed by David Ayer, known for his films like ‘The Suicide Squad’ and ‘Fury’, ‘The Beekeeper’ is seen as a competent imitation of the ‘John Wick’ franchise. Ayer’s vision has been influenced by classic films but he acknowledges the significant sway the ‘John Wick’ franchise holds over the audience’s expectations for action films.

Statham’s Expertise

Statham brings his action expertise to ‘The Beekeeper’. Unlike ‘John Wick’, the film features a protagonist who uses practical means of combat, turning everyday objects into weapons. This gritty, real-world approach to action is a refreshing change from the stylized violence of many modern action films.

John Wick: The Gold Standard

Despite the quality of ‘The Beekeeper’, some suggest that viewers might prefer the original ‘John Wick’, currently streaming on Netflix. The ‘John Wick’ series, with its unique world-building, gripping action sequences, and Keanu Reeves’ compelling performance, has spawned four movies and multiple spinoffs. It remains the gold standard for action films to this day.

‘The Beekeeper’ is a testament to the evolution of the action genre, drawing from the past while carving its own path. Statham’s performance and Ayer’s direction highlight the film’s potential, making it a worthy addition to the pantheon of action cinema.