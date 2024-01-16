Sterlin Harjo Discusses Native American Art and Storytelling; Janet Jackson Announces 2024 Tour

Award-winning filmmaker and artist, Sterlin Harjo of Seminole and Muscogee Nation descent, recently enthralled an audience at Oklahoma Contemporary with his insights on Native American art and storytelling. Known for creating the groundbreaking FX Productions series "Reservation Dogs", Harjo offered a unique perspective on the contrast between Hollywood's depiction of Native Americans and the realities of their diverse art and life experiences.

Harjo's Journey: From Painting to Filmmaking

Harjo's work is deeply rooted in his upbringing in Holdenville, Oklahoma, which he skillfully weaves into his storytelling, particularly in "Reservation Dogs." Starting his career as a painter, Harjo has evolved to describe himself as an "intimate filmmaker," focusing on deeply understanding people. His influential work in film was recognized with the second-ever ArtNow Focus Award.

Influence of Joy Harjo's Poetry

The award ceremony coincided with the closing of an exhibit inspired by poet Joy Harjo's poem "A Map to the Next Year." Harjo's storytelling approach intertwines with the poet's vision, resulting in a unique fusion of art and narrative.

Upcoming Projects and Recognition

Harjo teased the audience with mentions of upcoming projects, including one to be filmed in Tulsa and an adaptation of a story about the legendary Oklahoma athlete Jim Thorpe. His work continues to push boundaries, challenging perceptions, and shaping discussions about Native American art and culture.

Janet Jackson’s 2024 Concert Tour

Adding to the excitement, iconic music artist Janet Jackson announced her ninth concert tour, Together Again 2024, which will include a performance in Oklahoma City's Paycom Center on July 26. The tour, featuring Grammy Award-winning artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Nelly, is set to be a major event in the entertainment calendar. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, providing fans with an opportunity to experience Jackson's legendary performances.