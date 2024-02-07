Star-Studded Premiere Event Celebrates 'Lisa Frankenstein' Release

The Hollywood Athletics Club was recently abuzz with star power as it hosted a grand event celebrating the upcoming release of the film 'Lisa Frankenstein.' The gala was graced by a bevy of celebrities, including Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, and Liza Soberano, who form the key cast of the movie. Carla Gugino, along with filmmakers like Zelda Williams, Diablo Cody, and Mason Novick, were also present, representing their artistic inputs to the project.

Advertisment

Star-studded Red Carpet Affair

This red carpet affair was not just an exclusive gathering of the film's important figures but also a gathering place for numerous influencers and fans. Celebrity guests like Dylan Sprouse, KJ Apa, Mario Lopez, and Barbara Palvin added more glamour to the occasion, making it a memorable evening.

'Lisa Frankenstein': A Prelude to Theatrical Release

Advertisment

This exclusive viewing party served as a prelude to the film's upcoming theatrical release, providing an opportunity for all the contributors to celebrate the hard work and creativity that went into the making of 'Lisa Frankenstein.'

Liza Soberano's Hollywood Debut

Liza Soberano marked her Hollywood debut with this horror-comedy film. She attended the premiere in Los Angeles, California, where she walked the black carpet and posed with her co-stars, director, and screenwriter. Soberano plays the character of Taffy, a popular yet kind girl who also happens to be Lisa’s stepsister.

The film, inspired by the gothic novel 'Frankenstein,' revolves around Lisa Swallows, played by Kathryn Newton, and a reanimated corpse from the Victorian era, portrayed by Cole Sprouse. The narrative unfolds as the duo embarks on a darkly humorous journey in search of love, happiness, and a few missing body parts. 'Lisa Frankenstein' is now showing in cinemas nationwide starting today, February 7.