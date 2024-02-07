Ryan Gosling May Perform Oscar-Nominated Song from 'Barbie' at the Awards

On the heels of the Academy Awards nominations, all eyes are on Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling, renowned for his role as Ken in the 'Barbie' movie. The star, not only nominated for Best Supporting Actor but also part of the team behind the hit song up for Best Original Song, has hinted at the possibility of performing the song live at the Oscars. This notion, initially proposed by Gosling's collaborator Mark Ronson at the Grammy Awards, has sparked a flurry of anticipation amongst fans and industry insiders alike.

Gosling and Ronson: A Collaborative Force

The duo's song, 'I'm Just Ken', has gained widespread acclaim since its release as part of the 'Barbie' movie soundtrack. Gosling's soulful rendition coupled with Ronson's masterful production has resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. As co-writer and co-producer, Ronson expressed his dreams of performing alongside Gosling at the Oscars. However, he emphasized that should Gosling opt out, there will be no replacement performer, thereby further amplifying the suspense.

Gosling's Lighthearted Take on the Oscars

Although known for his intense and captivating on-screen performances, Gosling displayed his lighter side when discussing the logistics of an Oscars performance. With a twinkle in his eye, he quipped about payment and transportation concerns, adding a dash of humor to the heated Oscars discussion. His cheeky comments have endeared him further to his global fan base, eager to see him take the Oscars stage.

'Barbie': A Controversial Oscar Contender

The 'Barbie' film, despite its nomination for Best Picture, has been a topic of controversy due to the Oscars' oversight of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig in the Best Actress and Best Director categories. This snub, considered by many as a glaring omission, has sparked debates within Hollywood. As the Oscars night approaches, the industry and the viewers alike wait with bated breath to see if Gosling's potential performance might tip the scales for 'Barbie'.