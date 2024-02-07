Ryan Gosling Delves into the Challenge and Triumphs of Playing Ken in 'Barbie'

Renowned actor Ryan Gosling, set to star in the highly anticipated film "Barbie" alongside Margot Robbie, has recently shed light on his experience of preparing for the character of Ken. In a cover story for Variety, Gosling provided an in-depth look into the creative process behind portraying a character that, while iconic, lacked a substantial historical narrative.

Gosling's Interpretation of Ken

Gosling's interpretation of Ken's affection towards Barbie was likened to the obsessive relationship depicted in the film "Single White Female." This approach demonstrates the depth of thought Gosling brought to the role, aiming to deliver a performance that would resonate with audiences beyond the superficial appearance of the Ken doll.

Transforming into Ken

In his pursuit of authenticity, Gosling initially considered wearing a wig for the role. However, he later opted to bleach his hair, harking back to his appearance during his childhood days on the "Mickey Mouse Club." This decision is indicative of Gosling's dedication to the character, reflecting his commitment to embodying Ken in every possible way.

Challenges and Triumphs

Describing his role as Ken as the most challenging he's ever played, Gosling equated the effort to his emotionally draining experience in "Blue Valentine." The unique challenge lay in playing Ken, a character with no real-life reference or research material, given that the doll has been a staple of children's toy boxes for over 70 years without much backstory. Yet, despite these hurdles, Gosling has received positive acclaim for his portrayal, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.