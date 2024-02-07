Robert De Niro at 80: A Reflective Look at the Actor's Career, Fatherhood, and Future Plans

At the age of 80, Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his compelling performances, the latest being in Martin Scorsese's critically acclaimed film 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. In a recent interview, De Niro opens up about his career, fatherhood, and his perspective on life, presenting a picture of an artist who remains passionate and engaged despite the passing of years.

Embracing Life and Art

Known for his roles in iconic films such as 'The Godfather Part II' and 'Meet the Parents', De Niro's approach to life is much like his approach to his craft – a readiness to embrace whatever comes his way. This philosophy has guided him through a career that spans over six decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Despite his recent Oscar nomination for 'Killers of the Flower Moon', De Niro insists that it's the joy of the work itself that motivates him, not the accolades. Retirement is not in the cards for this dedicated actor.

Family and Fatherhood

Alongside his illustrious career, De Niro also cherishes his role as a father. Last year, he and his partner Tiffany Chen welcomed their youngest child, Gia. The joy his children and grandchildren bring him, particularly with the recent addition to the family, is immeasurable. De Niro's face lights up when talking about his family, showing a softer side to the often intense and dramatic roles he plays on screen.

Long-standing Collaboration with Scorsese

De Niro's collaboration with director Martin Scorsese is one of the most celebrated partnerships in film history. Their latest project, 'Killers of the Flower Moon', is based on the true story of the Osage Reign of Terror. In this film, De Niro plays the role of a villain, a departure from his usual roles, showcasing his versatility as an actor. The film has already garnered critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination, further solidifying De Niro and Scorsese's reputations as masters of their craft.