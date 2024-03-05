Renewed Claims Question Sacheen Littlefeather's Heritage Amid Oscar Season

The legacy of Sacheen Littlefeather, an activist who famously declined Marlon Brando's Oscar in 1973, is being scrutinized once more. Littlefeather, who presented herself as Native American, has been accused posthumously of ethnic fraud, sparking a complex debate on Indigenous identity as the Oscars approach, with Lily Gladstone potentially making history as the first Native American actor to win an Academy Award.

Background and Controversy

In 1973, Littlefeather took the Oscar stage on behalf of Brando, using the platform to highlight Hollywood's misrepresentation of Native Americans. Following her death in October 2022, an investigative piece by Native journalist Jacqueline Keeler labeled Littlefeather an ethnic fraud, sparking renewed interest in her heritage. The Academy, however, has stood by Littlefeather's self-identification.

Investigation and Family Response

Recent inquiries into Littlefeather's ancestry have led to a new twist in the narrative, with The Hollywood Reporter delving into baptism records and genealogical claims. Littlefeather's sisters, Rosalind Cruz and Trudy Orlandi, have been asked to provide DNA results to substantiate claims of their Mexican heritage and possible Indigenous ancestry. The sisters express frustration over the invasive nature of these inquiries, highlighting the emotional toll on their family.

Implications of Indigenous Identity

The controversy raises significant questions about what constitutes Indigenous identity and who gets to decide. Experts like Dr. Kim Tallbear and researcher Rick Saenz stress the importance of community involvement in such determinations, challenging the validity of DNA tests in proving Indigenous lineage. The debate also shines a light on the broader issue of 'pretendians' and the need for rigorous verification of heritage claims within Indigenous communities.

This renewed scrutiny of Littlefeather's heritage, set against the backdrop of the Oscars, not only revisits a pivotal moment in Hollywood's history but also invites a broader discussion on identity, belonging, and the complexities of cultural heritage. As the film industry continues to grapple with issues of representation and authenticity, Littlefeather's story remains a poignant reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by Indigenous communities in media and beyond.