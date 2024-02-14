Power Couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Make Waves in Hollywood

This Valentine's Day, love is in the air, and so are big career moves for power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The music icon and Super Bowl champion are both making significant strides in Hollywood, with Kelce producing his first film and Swift gearing up for her directorial debut.

A Debut in Film Production

Travis Kelce, fresh off his Super Bowl victory, is not slowing down. Instead, he's diving headfirst into the world of film production. Kelce is the executive producer of 'My Dead Friend Zoe', a film set to premiere at the South By Southwest (SXSW) film festival. The movie, which stars Morgan Freeman and Sonequa Martin-Green, is notable for being the first to utilize renewable energy tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Kelce shares the producing credit with other notable names in the industry, and they plan to work on another film following the completion of 'My Dead Friend Zoe'. The production cost of the movie will not exceed $10 million, making it an independent film that stays true to its roots.

From Music Videos to Feature Films

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is preparing for her directorial debut in Hollywood. With years of experience directing music videos, Swift is no stranger to the camera. However, her upcoming project with Searchlight Pictures marks her first foray into feature-length filmmaking.

"Collaboration with Swift", as the film is tentatively titled, will begin filming after Swift's Eras Tour concludes in 2024. The pop superstar will direct from her own original screenplay, showcasing her unique style and vision in the world of filmmaking.

Inspiration and Ambition

Kelce's foray into show business has been inspired by his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The couple's shared ambition and creativity have fueled their individual successes in Hollywood. Swift, who has appeared in several movies, is positioning herself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of filmmaking.

Kelce is also working on a Jean-Michel Basquiat documentary, using the same tax credit strategy employed for 'My Dead Friend Zoe'. The power couple's combined efforts in Hollywood are a testament to their dedication and passion for their craft.

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to make waves in Hollywood, their fans eagerly await the premieres of 'My Dead Friend Zoe' and 'Collaboration with Swift'. With their talent, ambition, and unique perspectives, these two stars are set to leave a lasting impact on the world of filmmaking.