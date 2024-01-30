Park Hae-soo to Make Hollywood Debut in Amazon Prime's 'Butterfly'

South Korean actor Park Hae-soo, known for his memorable performance in the globally acclaimed series 'Squid Game,' is gearing up to make his Hollywood debut in Amazon Prime's new spy thriller series, 'Butterfly.' The actor's agency made his casting announcement on January 30, marking a significant milestone in his acting career.

Butterfly: A Tale of Espionage

The forthcoming series, 'Butterfly,' is an adaptation of a graphic novel of the same name. The intriguing narrative revolves around a tension-fraught pursuit between a mysterious former U.S. intelligence operative and a younger agent assigned with the mission of assassinating him. The enigmatic operative's role is taken up by actor Daniel Dae Kim, who also serves as the executive producer of the series.

Unveiling New Horizons

While the series will also feature South Korean actress Kim Tae-hee, the exact details related to the characters portrayed by Park Hae-soo and Kim Tae-hee remain undisclosed. The casting of Park Hae-soo in 'Butterfly' promises to add a captivating dimension to the series, especially as he is set to deliver lines in English. This endeavor marks a new chapter in Park's career, showing his steadfast commitment to broadening his international presence.

From Squid Game to Hollywood

This announcement trails Park Hae-soo's signing with UTA, one of the top agencies in Hollywood, in 2022. Known for his role in Netflix's 'Squid Game,' which earned him an Emmy nomination, Park is steadily expanding his footprint in the global acting industry. His journey from the gaming arenas of 'Squid Game' to the intricate world of espionage in 'Butterfly' underscores his versatility and ambition as an actor.