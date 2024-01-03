en English
Hollywood

New Year’s Celebration: Matt Bomer Shares Rare Photo with Husband Simon Halls

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
With the onset of 2024, actor Matt Bomer took to Instagram to share a rare personal snapshot with his husband, Simon Halls. The occasion? A heartfelt celebration of the New Year, and a moment of gratitude for the year that was. The intimate selfie offered a glimpse into the couple’s private life, away from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood’s relentless spotlight.

Unveiling an Intimate Moment

In the Instagram story, Matt Bomer, known for his roles in ‘White Collar’ and ‘The Boys in the Band’, shared a celebratory moment with Simon Halls, a recognized Hollywood publicist with a roster of clients including A-listers like George Clooney and Billy Porter. The photo, showcasing the couple in a festive light, resonated with warmth and affection. Bomer’s accompanying message – a wish for a ‘happy, healthy, prosperous, and beautiful’ 2024 – further amplified the picture’s sentiment.

A Low-Profile Relationship in the Public Eye

Married since 2011, Bomer and Halls maintain a relatively low profile, considering their high-profile careers. Their family includes three sons – Kit, born in 2005, and twins Henry and Walker, born in 2008. Despite their father’s celebrity status and their mother’s prominent role in the entertainment industry, the children are kept away from the public eye, enhancing the rarity of this shared New Year’s moment.

A Glimpse Before the Year Ends

In an interesting prelude to the Instagram post, the couple was spotted by paparazzi in Los Angeles a week earlier. Out for dinner, their appearance was as rare as the subsequent social media post, offering yet another glimpse into their guarded private lives. As the couple strides into 2024, this endearing Instagram post serves as a reminder of their bond, standing strong amidst the whirlwind of Hollywood.

Hollywood Lifestyle United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

