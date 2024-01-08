en English
Fashion

Natalie Portman Showcases Sustainable Fashion at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Natalie Portman Showcases Sustainable Fashion at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, a star-studded event held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, was not just about acknowledging cinematic brilliance but also served as a platform to champion sustainable fashion. Natalie Portman, a renowned actress and Dior brand ambassador since 2011, captivated onlookers with her unique interpretation of sustainability in fashion. She graced the occasion in a stunning black tulle Dior Haute Couture evening dress, a work of art intricately embroidered with a landscape of micro-flowers and vermicelli, a presentation she succinctly described as a ‘garden on a dress.’

Portman’s Dedication to Sustainable Fashion

Portman, known for her commitment to veganism and sustainability, used the global stage to underscore the importance of sustainable fashion. Her exquisite gown was a testament to Dior’s prowess in creating sustainable yet luxurious fashion items. The actress’s commitment to sustainability was also reflected in her investment in MycoWorks, a company at the forefront of producing mushroom leather. This innovative material has captured the attention of luxury brands worldwide and has seen significant growth since its substantial funding in 2022.

Portman’s Role at the Golden Globes

At the Golden Globe ceremony, Portman was not only a symbol of sustainable fashion but also a nominee for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in ‘May December.’ Although the award was clinched by Emma Stone for her performance in ‘Poor Things,’ Portman’s nomination marked her fifth at the Golden Globes. In addition to her nomination, Portman co-presented the award for Best Animated Feature, which was won by ‘The Boy and the Heron.’

Golden Globes: A Fusion of Fashion and Cinema

The Golden Globe Awards, produced by Dick Clark Productions and owned by Penske Media Corp (parent company of WWD), has always been a confluence of cinema and fashion. This year, the event was marked by WWD’s real-time red carpet digital show, which brought the glamour of the event to viewers around the world. The winners of WWD’s Style Awards were also announced in a post-ceremony recap, further highlighting the fusion of fashion and film.

Fashion Hollywood Sustainability
