Meadow Walker Announces Separation from Husband Louis Thornton-Allan

Meadow Walker, the cherished daughter of the late Hollywood icon Paul Walker, has publicized her separation from husband Louis Thornton-Allan. The announcement, shared on Meadow’s Instagram account on Wednesday, disclosed the couple’s decision to amicably part ways after three years of matrimony. The couple, who confirmed their relationship in July 2021 and later tied the knot on a beach in the Dominican Republic on October 22, 2021, requested privacy and expressed ongoing mutual respect and affection.

A United Front

In their statement, the couple emphasized their continued love and respect for each other. The Instagram post became a platform for fans to show their support for Meadow in her new life phase. They filled the comments section with messages of love, positivity, and encouragement, helping the 25-year-old model navigate this personal transition.

A Walk to Remember

During the couple’s wedding in 2021, Meadow’s godfather, Vin Diesel, stood in for her late father, walking her down the aisle. Diesel, alongside Jordana Brewster, was among the ‘Fast and the Furious’ co-stars who attended the beach wedding, a testament to the enduring bond between Paul Walker and his co-stars.

Remembering Paul Walker

Meadow Walker, born on November 4, 1998, has not only established a successful modeling career but is also the custodian of her father’s $25 million fortune. Following Paul Walker’s untimely death in 2013, she set up The Paul Walker Fund to honor the actor’s legacy and advance ocean conservation efforts. As of 2021, Meadow’s estimated net worth stands at over $50 million, underscoring her financial acumen and the significant strides she’s made in her career.