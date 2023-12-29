Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan Announce Divorce

After three years of marriage, Meadow Walker and her husband Louis Thornton-Allan have announced their decision to amicably part ways. Meadow, the daughter of the late Hollywood actor Paul Walker, and Louis shared their separation news through a joint statement on social media. They emphasized their enduring love and respect for each other and requested privacy.

From Love to Separation

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in 2021, witnessed their love story unfold in the public eye. Their wedding, a beach-side affair in the Dominican Republic, was attended by a close-knit group of friends and family. Notably, the ceremony had an emotional moment when Vin Diesel, Paul Walker’s ‘Fast and the Furious’ co-star and Meadow’s godfather, walked her down the aisle.

Legacy of Paul Walker

Born on November 4, 1998, in Northern California, Meadow Walker had her life take a tragic turn when she lost her father in 2013. The late actor’s legacy, a generous $25 million fortune, was inherited by Meadow. She has since used this inheritance to honor her father, establishing The Paul Walker Fund. Apart from her philanthropic endeavors, Meadow has also carved out a successful career in modeling.

Fans Show Support

Despite the news of the split, fans have rallied around Meadow, showering her with messages of support. Her net worth, as of 2021, was estimated to be well over $50 million, reflecting her success in the modeling industry and savvy financial management. As Meadow and Louis navigate their separation, their joint statement reflects their commitment to maintain mutual respect and continue supporting each other.