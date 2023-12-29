en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Hollywood

Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan Announce Divorce

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:44 pm EST
Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan Announce Divorce

After three years of marriage, Meadow Walker and her husband Louis Thornton-Allan have announced their decision to amicably part ways. Meadow, the daughter of the late Hollywood actor Paul Walker, and Louis shared their separation news through a joint statement on social media. They emphasized their enduring love and respect for each other and requested privacy.

From Love to Separation

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in 2021, witnessed their love story unfold in the public eye. Their wedding, a beach-side affair in the Dominican Republic, was attended by a close-knit group of friends and family. Notably, the ceremony had an emotional moment when Vin Diesel, Paul Walker’s ‘Fast and the Furious’ co-star and Meadow’s godfather, walked her down the aisle.

Legacy of Paul Walker

Born on November 4, 1998, in Northern California, Meadow Walker had her life take a tragic turn when she lost her father in 2013. The late actor’s legacy, a generous $25 million fortune, was inherited by Meadow. She has since used this inheritance to honor her father, establishing The Paul Walker Fund. Apart from her philanthropic endeavors, Meadow has also carved out a successful career in modeling.

Fans Show Support

Despite the news of the split, fans have rallied around Meadow, showering her with messages of support. Her net worth, as of 2021, was estimated to be well over $50 million, reflecting her success in the modeling industry and savvy financial management. As Meadow and Louis navigate their separation, their joint statement reflects their commitment to maintain mutual respect and continue supporting each other.

0
Hollywood
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023 in Review: Triumphs and Disappointments in the Film Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Mark Wahlberg and Other Celebrities Attribute Success to Faith

By BNN Correspondents

Retro Reunions: Beloved Stars Reconnect, Igniting Nostalgia and Future Possibilities

By BNN Correspondents

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Sofia Coppola Sheds Light on Diversity Obstacle in Hollywood Cinema ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 10 hours
Sofia Coppola Sheds Light on Diversity Obstacle in Hollywood Cinema ...
heart comment 0
2024: A Year of Cinematic Treasures Ahead

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Year of Cinematic Treasures Ahead
Sofia Coppola Stirs Conversation on Hollywood’s Diversity Issue

By BNN Correspondents

Sofia Coppola Stirs Conversation on Hollywood's Diversity Issue
Sofia Coppola Calls Out Lack of Diversity in Hollywood Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

Sofia Coppola Calls Out Lack of Diversity in Hollywood Cinema
Ink on Screen: The Impact of Actors’ Tattoos on Character Portrayal

By BNN Correspondents

Ink on Screen: The Impact of Actors' Tattoos on Character Portrayal
Latest Headlines
World News
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
3 mins
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
6 mins
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
7 mins
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
9 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey
10 mins
From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey
Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues
12 mins
Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues
The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern
13 mins
The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern
Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emergency
14 mins
Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emergency
Graham Advocates for Mass Deportation Amid Immigration Crisis
20 mins
Graham Advocates for Mass Deportation Amid Immigration Crisis
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
1 hour
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
1 hour
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app