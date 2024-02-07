Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell Set to Star in 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'

Acclaimed actors Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell are joining forces in an upcoming fantasy film, 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'. The film is directed by Kogonada, known for his work on the sci-fi drama 'After Yang' and the 2017 film 'Columbus'. The film, which is shrouded in mystery, is described as 'an imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them.'

Casting and Production

The project is based on an original script from Seth Reiss, who began his career on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' and recently contributed to the Golden Globe-nominated horror comedy 'The Menu'. Production is set to start in the spring with California as the primary shooting location.

Reunion for Kogonada and Farrell

This film marks a reunion for Farrell and Kogonada following their previous work on 'After Yang'.

In an interview, Robbie mentioned that the project is still in early stages and its timing is uncertain due to the scale of the project and logistical considerations. Robbie also responded to the idea of a Barbie sequel, expressing that everything was put into the first film and it was not initially conceived as part of a trilogy, leaving the possibility of a follow-up uncertain.