en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Kim Kardashian’s Damaged 2022 Range Rover Listed for Sale at a Discount

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:24 am EST
Kim Kardashian’s Damaged 2022 Range Rover Listed for Sale at a Discount

Kim Kardashian’s previously owned 2022 Range Rover, holding a history of an accident, is currently available for purchase at Elite Motor Cars of Miami, priced at $99,950. Although the car bears the scars of the mishap, with a missing front bumper and deployed airbags, the interior maintains its original grandeur. The vehicle, initially estimated at around $156,810, is now listed as a ‘Great Value’ by CarFax, bearing in mind the notable discount.

Custom Details and Renowned Ownership

Identifiable by its custom characteristics and matching license plates, the 2022 Range Rover was once a prized possession of the reality TV star, Kim Kardashian. Gifted by her mother, Kris Jenner, the car was later given a custom gray detail job from Platinum Motorsport, costing an additional $125,000. This customization was carried out to match the aesthetic of Kim’s garage, a testament to her keen eye for detail and love for luxury.

Accident and Aftermath

The car, unfortunately, met with an accident, causing significant external damage. Despite the incident, no serious injuries were reported. Following the mishap, Kim decided to part ways with the wrecked vehicle, selling it to the dealership now handling its sale. This isn’t the first time Kim has put a Range Rover on sale. Her 2015 model was sold within hours of being on the market back in 2018, reflecting the high demand for the star’s pre-loved vehicles.

Kim’s New Ride

Kim Kardashian has since moved on to a new luxury vehicle, a 2023 Rolls Royce valued at $325,770. This new vehicle features top-tier amenities, embodying the grandeur and opulence that the star is known for. Kim’s latest vehicle choice showcases her unyielding pursuit of luxury and style, a narrative that continues to captivate her global fanbase.

0
Accidents Automotive Hollywood
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
14 mins ago
Policeman Critically Injured in Jalandhar Hit-and-Run: Driver at Large
A police officer was tragically struck and seriously injured by a speeding car at a checkpost in a shocking incident that happened in the centre of Jalandhar, Punjab. A CCTV camera at a cutting-edge checkpoint near the Sutlej River in the Shahkot area recorded the horrific incident. The 27-second film, which is currently making the
Policeman Critically Injured in Jalandhar Hit-and-Run: Driver at Large
Tragic Drowning of Six-Year-Old Boy in Lake Macquarie Sparks Investigation
53 mins ago
Tragic Drowning of Six-Year-Old Boy in Lake Macquarie Sparks Investigation
Melbourne Jet-Ski Rider Found Safe after Overnight Search Operation
57 mins ago
Melbourne Jet-Ski Rider Found Safe after Overnight Search Operation
Deadly Avalanche Triggers Large-Scale Rescue Operation at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
17 mins ago
Deadly Avalanche Triggers Large-Scale Rescue Operation at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
Deadly Avalanche Triggers Large-Scale Rescue Operation at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
20 mins ago
Deadly Avalanche Triggers Large-Scale Rescue Operation at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
Historic Fort Worth Hotel Explosion Sparks Investigation and Legal Action
46 mins ago
Historic Fort Worth Hotel Explosion Sparks Investigation and Legal Action
Latest Headlines
World News
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
43 seconds
Protests Erupt at Ron DeSantis' Iowa Campaign Event: A Climate Controversy
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
2 mins
UHS's NIHR Achieves Milestone: 250,000 Participants in Medical Research
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
2 mins
Congress Party Focuses on State Elections as Part of 2024 Election Strategy
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
4 mins
Cheltenham Town Gears Up for Challenging Bolton Encounter Post Portsmouth Victory
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid Amid Campaign Struggles
4 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid Amid Campaign Struggles
Plateau United Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Rivers United
4 mins
Plateau United Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Rivers United
Karnataka Court Summons 17 BJP Workers Over 2017 Rally: Political Vendetta or Legal Action?
5 mins
Karnataka Court Summons 17 BJP Workers Over 2017 Rally: Political Vendetta or Legal Action?
Triumph on the Court: High School Girls' Basketball Game Results Revealed
5 mins
Triumph on the Court: High School Girls' Basketball Game Results Revealed
With New Tactics, Belsielle Gears Up for a Second Attempt at Tasmania's Mystic Journey Stakes
6 mins
With New Tactics, Belsielle Gears Up for a Second Attempt at Tasmania's Mystic Journey Stakes
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
15 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app