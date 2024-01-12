Kim Kardashian’s Damaged 2022 Range Rover Listed for Sale at a Discount

Kim Kardashian’s previously owned 2022 Range Rover, holding a history of an accident, is currently available for purchase at Elite Motor Cars of Miami, priced at $99,950. Although the car bears the scars of the mishap, with a missing front bumper and deployed airbags, the interior maintains its original grandeur. The vehicle, initially estimated at around $156,810, is now listed as a ‘Great Value’ by CarFax, bearing in mind the notable discount.

Custom Details and Renowned Ownership

Identifiable by its custom characteristics and matching license plates, the 2022 Range Rover was once a prized possession of the reality TV star, Kim Kardashian. Gifted by her mother, Kris Jenner, the car was later given a custom gray detail job from Platinum Motorsport, costing an additional $125,000. This customization was carried out to match the aesthetic of Kim’s garage, a testament to her keen eye for detail and love for luxury.

Accident and Aftermath

The car, unfortunately, met with an accident, causing significant external damage. Despite the incident, no serious injuries were reported. Following the mishap, Kim decided to part ways with the wrecked vehicle, selling it to the dealership now handling its sale. This isn’t the first time Kim has put a Range Rover on sale. Her 2015 model was sold within hours of being on the market back in 2018, reflecting the high demand for the star’s pre-loved vehicles.

Kim’s New Ride

Kim Kardashian has since moved on to a new luxury vehicle, a 2023 Rolls Royce valued at $325,770. This new vehicle features top-tier amenities, embodying the grandeur and opulence that the star is known for. Kim’s latest vehicle choice showcases her unyielding pursuit of luxury and style, a narrative that continues to captivate her global fanbase.