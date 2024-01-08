en English
Fashion

Julianne Hough Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation at Creative Arts Emmy Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
Julianne Hough Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation at Creative Arts Emmy Awards

At the recent Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Julianne Hough, the vivacious dancer, actress, and singer, debuted a striking new hairstyle, marking a significant departure from her usual long tresses. Hough showcased a blunt blonde bob, an audacious look that resonates with the season’s beauty trends of hair lightening and dramatic cuts.

A Transformation Symbolizing Release

Hough’s transformative hairstyle was crafted by her long-time hairstylist, Riawna Capri, who described the experience as a release of old energy. Capri shared how such radical hair transformations often invoke emotional reactions from clients, although in Hough’s case, it was pure exhilaration rather than tears.

Capri revealed that Hough had been contemplating this change for some time. The decision to finally embrace the transformation coincided with Hough’s return to the spotlight in the popular television show, ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

Creating the Blunt Blonde Bob

To accomplish the vibrant blonde look, an astonishing number of over 300 foils were utilized, followed by toning the hair to a buttery blonde. This was achieved using R & Co. Color, a brand known for its premium quality hair color solutions.

Capri, however, strongly advised against attempting such dramatic hair transformations at home, emphasizing the importance of consulting a professional to ensure the best results and avoid potential damage to the hair.

Julianne and Riawna: A 15-year Hair Journey

Reflecting on her 15-year working relationship with Hough, Capri expressed her pride in their ability to continually create fresh and trend-setting looks. She also expressed the honor she feels in having such a long-term client in Hollywood, a testament to the trust and mutual respect between the two.

Contributing to Hough’s overall new look were stylist Jennifer Mazur and makeup artist Afton Williams, who complemented the bold hair transformation with carefully curated fashion and makeup choices.

Fashion Hollywood
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

