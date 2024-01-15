Joel Kinnaman Sells Hollywood Hills West Home for $2.245 Million

Actor Joel Kinnaman, known for his roles in 'The Killing,' 'RoboCop,' 'Suicide Squad,' 'House of Cards,' and 'Altered Carbon,' has sold his multi-level home located in Hollywood Hills West for $2.245 million. Remarkably, this is the exact price he paid when he bought the property three years ago.

A Home Steeped in Hollywood History

The house, constructed in 1977, carries a little piece of Hollywood history. It was previously owned by Roger Davis, renowned for his role in 'Dark Shadows' and his career as a developer. The property has recently undergone a series of renovations, enhancing its appeal and ultimately contributing to its successful sale.

Property Highlights

The 2,542-square-foot property boasts a range of features that encapsulate both comfort and luxury. The open floor plan allows for a seamless flow between rooms, while the oak wood flooring adds a touch of elegance. The living room, complete with a concrete hearth and fireplace, offers a cozy ambiance, ideal for those chillier Los Angeles nights.

Other interior amenities include a dining area, a family room, and a remodeled kitchen. The house also offers three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The master suite is another highlight, featuring another fireplace and a bathroom adorned with tumbled stone.

Unbeatable Views and Outdoor Amenities

The home's oversized picture window in the living room provides stunning views of the backyard, Century City, and the ocean, creating a perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living. Exterior amenities include a brick patio, a swimming pool, and landscaped lawns, providing an ideal space for relaxation and entertainment.

The house was previously listed for up to $2.795 million, indicating Kinnaman's ability to secure a good deal. The transaction was managed by real estate agents Jason Oppenheim and Peter Cornell of the Oppenheim Group, with Oppenheim also representing the buyer.