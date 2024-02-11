Jenna Ortega: The Rising Star Redefining Horror

Horror aficionado and rising star Jenna Ortega, known for her chilling performances in films such as "Wednesday" and "Scream," recently declared her enduring love for the genre in an interview with PEOPLE. The young actress, who has garnered a devoted fanbase for her ability to evoke fear and empathy in equal measure, shared her thoughts on the unique power of horror and its capacity to explore a myriad of emotions and themes.

Ortega's Passion for the Macabre

In the interview, Ortega revealed that her fascination with horror began at a young age, stating, "I remember watching 'The Shining' when I was eight years old and being completely enthralled by it." This early exposure to the genre ignited a lifelong passion for the macabre, with Ortega finding solace and inspiration in the darker corners of storytelling.

Ortega's dedication to horror is evident in her work, as she has consistently sought out roles that challenge her to explore the depths of human fear and resilience. Her portrayal of a young woman grappling with the legacy of a serial killer in "X" and her turn as the iconic Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series "Wednesday" have earned her critical acclaim and a reputation as a talented and versatile actress.

A Genre That Encapsulates Everything

Ortega's love for horror extends beyond her own performances, as she expressed her admiration for the genre as a whole. "Horror encapsulates everything," she stated, citing its ability to delve into complex themes such as mortality, identity, and the human condition. "It's a genre that allows for exploration and experimentation, and I think that's what makes it so exciting."

Ortega's appreciation for horror's capacity to evoke a range of emotions is evident in her own work, as she has demonstrated a knack for balancing terror with moments of vulnerability and even humor. This ability to find nuance within the genre has earned her a dedicated fanbase and the respect of her peers.

The Scream Queen Question

Despite her frequent appearances in horror films, Ortega is hesitant to embrace the moniker of "Scream Queen." In the interview, she expressed her respect for the title and the actresses who have come before her, stating, "I don't feel worthy of that title, and I don't want to take it away from the women who truly deserve it."

Ortega's humility and reverence for the genre are refreshing in an industry that often rewards self-promotion and bravado. Her commitment to honoring the legacy of horror while carving out her own unique path is a testament to her talent and dedication.