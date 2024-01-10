Jeffrey Wright Recalls Impactful Encounter with Harrison Ford Early Career

On a recent episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' esteemed actor Jeffrey Wright opened up about an impactful experience he had with Hollywood stalwart Harrison Ford during the early stages of his career. Wright, who is well-known for his role in 'American Fiction,' drew from his memory lane the filming of the 1990 movie 'Presumed Innocent.' This was a significant milestone in Wright's career as it marked his first substantial film role.

Wright's Early Struggles and Ford's Graciousness

As a neophyte in the industry, Wright recalled being both inexperienced and financially struggling. However, he found solace and guidance on the set, particularly from Ford. Despite his superstar status, Ford was exceedingly gracious, a trait that made a lasting impression on Wright. He specifically mentioned an incident where Ford addressed the director, Alan Pakula, with a respectful 'Sir.'

The experience was unexpected and different from what was anticipated. The actor perceived a sense of respect and decorum, contrasting with the anticipated casual atmosphere. The encounter left a lasting impression on the person.

Reunion at the Golden Globes

Years later, Wright crossed paths with Ford at the Golden Globes. He took this opportunity to share the story and its significance with Ford. Although Ford did not remember the moment, he was genuinely moved by how it had influenced Wright. This interaction further cemented Wright's admiration for Ford and the level of professionalism he embodied.