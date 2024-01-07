en English
Hollywood

James Haven: The Protective Brother Behind Angelina Jolie

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
James Haven: The Protective Brother Behind Angelina Jolie

James Haven, the elder brother of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, recently shared candid insights about his protective role in his sister’s life, especially during her tumultuous divorce from Brad Pitt. Speaking on Jessica Entner’s 90who10 podcast, Haven expressed his unwavering commitment to being present and supportive for Jolie and her six children. He traced his protective instincts back to the lessons ingrained by their late mother, Marcheline Bertrand.

A Bond Forged in the Spotlight

Public intrigue around Haven and Jolie’s relationship was stoked during Jolie’s Oscar campaign for ‘Girl, Interrupted’ in 1999. Their public displays of affection, including a red-carpet kiss and Jolie’s heartfelt Oscar acceptance speech in 2000, ignited controversy. However, Haven defended these instances as expressions of sibling love.

Lessons from a Loving Mother

Bertrand’s battle with ovarian cancer, diagnosed in 1999, and her eventual demise in 2007 had a profound emotional impact on both siblings. Haven sees these experiences as pivotal in shaping his protective instincts towards his family, particularly his sister and her children. The shared grief and the resilience they displayed during those challenging times deepened their bond.

Life in and out of the Limelight

James Haven has had various minor roles in film and television, often sharing the screen with Jolie or her former husband, Billy Bob Thornton. While he has chosen to step back from the limelight in recent years, Jolie continues her multi-faceted career in acting, directing, and humanitarian work as a UNHCR Special Envoy. Despite their different paths, Haven’s role as a protective figure in the lives of Jolie and her children remains steadfast.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

