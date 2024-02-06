Jacqueline Durran on 'Barbie' Costumes and the Oscars Controversy

In a shimmering world of satin and sequins, Barbie emerged as an unexpected cultural phenomenon in 2023, a film that effortlessly blended fantasy and fashion. The architect of this sartorial spectacle was acclaimed costume designer, Jacqueline Durran, known for her work on period dramas. Now, she discusses her role in crafting the iconic outfits that stole the show.

Barbie and Ken: A Fashionable Power Shift

One of the film's most striking elements was the narrative woven through costume. Barbie's outfits served as the focal point of the film, while Ken's attire, portrayed by Ryan Gosling, was relegated to accessory status. This strategic styling underscored Ken's secondary role, as his character idly awaited Barbie's attention. This subtle yet powerful shift in fashion dynamics was a humorous commentary on gender roles, adding another layer to the film's narrative.

Oscar Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Despite its success, the film's director, Greta Gerwig, and lead actress, Margot Robbie, were conspicuously absent from Oscar nominations. In contrast, Gosling received a nod for Best Supporting Actor, and Durran herself secured an Oscar nomination for her costume design. This dichotomy between the film's blockbuster success and the lack of recognition for its key female contributors raises questions about the Academy's voting process.

From Vintage Clothes to Hollywood Glamour

Durran's journey to Hollywood began with selling vintage clothes, which served as a stepping stone to her career in costume design. She credits a moment of inspiration from watching poorly costumed television for her switch to the film industry. Durran's distinguished career spans various acclaimed films, including several collaborations with directors Joe Wright and Mike Leigh. Her work on 'Little Women', under Greta Gerwig's direction, earned Durran her second Oscar.

Barbie: A Departure and a Homecoming

'Barbie' marked a departure from Durran's period drama expertise, yet she was drawn to the project by Gerwig's involvement. Despite the unexpected genre, Durran embraced the challenge, creating costumes that reflected Barbie's evolving identity throughout the film. Amid the glamour and glitter, Durran's costumes told a story of empowerment, ambition, and transformation, making 'Barbie' a milestone film that resonated with audiences worldwide.