Hugh Jackman Prepares Rigorously to Reprise Wolverine Role in 'Deadpool 3'

In a display of commitment that defies his age, 55-year-old Hugh Jackman is training intensively to reprise his iconic role as Wolverine in the highly anticipated 'Deadpool 3'. Known for his dedication, Jackman shared a glimpse of his workout regimen on social media platforms, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), revealing the immense strain of his fitness routine. His muscles visibly strained as he lifted heavy weights, with veins popping on his arms, a testament to the effort he is putting into preparing for the role.

Jackman's Rigorous Preparations for 'Deadpool 3'

The video shared by Jackman magnifies the extent of his preparations for the upcoming film. Alongside his physical training, Jackman adheres to a lean diet, consuming minimal portions of meals such as tiny slices of fish with steamed asparagus and a slice of lemon, or a dollop of cottage cheese with chopped broccoli. This is a sharp contrast to the recommended 2500 calories a day for men, with Jackman previously mentioning that he was consuming up to 8,000 calories a day for the role.

A Six-Month Commitment to Wolverine

Jackman has set aside six months for intensive training, during which he will not undertake any other work, focusing solely on his family and preparing for the role. His portrayal of Wolverine began in 2000 with the first X-Men movie, with his character becoming synonymous with the franchise, leading to multiple sequels and spin-offs.

'Deadpool 3': The Return of Wolverine

'Deadpool 3', expected to release later in 2024, will see Jackman star alongside Ryan Reynolds. The film is anticipated to be a significant success at the box office, with Jackman's return generating excitement among fans. The movie will focus on Wade Wilson's retirement and subsequent return to action, the exploration of the multiverse, and the inclusion of Wolverine in the adventure. The film is also expected to pave the way for the arrival of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.