Hollywood

Hollywood Stunt Legend Conrad Palmisano Dies at 75

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:00 am EST
Hollywood Stunt Legend Conrad Palmisano Dies at 75

The film and television industry mourns the loss of veteran Hollywood stuntman, stunt coordinator, and director, Conrad Palmisano, who left us on January 10, at the age of 75. Remembered for his contributions to over 200 projects, Palmisano’s legacy spans across several decades and an array of notable films such as ‘The Jerk,’ ’21 Jump Street,’ ‘Red Dragon,’ ‘No Strings Attached,’ ‘My Sister’s Keeper,’ ‘Romeo Must Die,’ ‘Sleepless in Seattle,’ and ‘Weekend at Bernie’s.’

An Unforgettable Stunt Legend

Born on May 1, 1948, in the San Fernando Valley, Palmisano’s journey to Hollywood was an unconventional one. He first served in the Marines and fought in the Vietnam War before making his mark on the Hollywood scene. His television portfolio is just as impressive, with contributions to series like ‘Jag,’ ‘Ghost Whisperer,’ ‘Chaos,’ ‘Bosch,’ and ‘NCIS.’

A Voice for Stuntmen

Palmisano was not just known for his stunt work, but also for his advocacy. In a 2021 interview with Variety, he shared anecdotes from his career and elaborated on the challenges stuntmen face in the industry, including their lack of recognition by the Academy Awards. A dedicated SAG-AFTRA board member, Palmisano served as the president of the Stuntmen’s Association multiple times, always focusing on stunt and safety issues.

A Life Well Celebrated

Last year, the Taurus World Stunt Awards honored Palmisano with a lifetime achievement award, acknowledging his outstanding contributions to the field. His loss is deeply felt by his three daughters, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren who survive him, as well as by the film and television industry that will forever remember his talent, dedication, and advocacy.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

