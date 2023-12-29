en English
Business

Hollywood Special Effects Firm to Pay £112,007 in Landmark Discrimination Case

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:29 am EST
Hollywood Special Effects Firm to Pay £112,007 in Landmark Discrimination Case

In a landmark case that has highlighted issues of gender and race discrimination within the Hollywood special effects industry, Artem Ltd, a renowned special effects firm known for its work on Captain America and Hot Fuzz, has been instructed to pay a six-figure settlement to Karen Edwins, its former finance director. Edwins, a long-standing employee with the company for nearly 25 years, was awarded £112,007 in compensation following a successful lawsuit.

The Accusations

Edwins accused Artem Ltd CEO Mike Kelt of making offensive gendered remarks in the workplace, contributing to a toxic environment that eventually led to her constructive dismissal. Kelt was alleged to have called a female employee an “old nag” and expressed a preference for a “pretty young lady” to man the reception. These comments, deemed inappropriate and sexist by the tribunal, were found to amount to a breach of Edwins’ employment contract.

The Judgment

The tribunal, held in Watford, ruled in favor of Edwins. The judgment stated that Artem Ltd failed to demonstrate that the conduct was not influenced by sex or race. This was underscored by the company’s workforce demographics, with over 80% of its employees being male and predominantly white.

The Implications

While a significant portion of Edwins’ allegations was dismissed, her claims of sex and race discrimination and unfair dismissal were upheld. This decision not only vindicates Edwins but also shines a spotlight on the male-dominated nature of the special effects industry. It underscores the urgent need for Hollywood and other industries to address issues of gendered language, discrimination, and diversity within the workplace.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

