Hollywood Executive Shakeup: Anne Globe Joins Imax, Terry Press Ascends at Amblin

In an exciting development in Hollywood's executive landscape, Anne Globe, a seasoned studio executive, has stepped into the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Imax. Further stirring the industry, Amblin Partners has unveiled Terry Press as the occupant of the newly minted position of president of strategy and communications. The announcements, marking significant changes in the executive echelons of both companies, were made earlier today.

Anne Globe Joins Imax

With a wealth of experience under her belt, Anne Globe's appointment at Imax is a strategic move for the company. Her expertise in marketing and extensive understanding of the film industry are expected to add substantial value to the company's operations.

Terry Press Ascends at Amblin

Terry Press's appointment was announced by none other than Steven Spielberg, founder of Amblin, and CEO Jeff Small. They lauded Press for her significant contributions to Amblin's storied history and her undeniable marketing acumen. Press's association with Spielberg is well-documented – she held the reins of marketing at DreamWorks SKG, where she skillfully maneuvered marketing campaigns for iconic films such as 'Saving Private Ryan' and 'Gladiator'.

A Storied Career

Press's professional journey extends beyond her tenure at DreamWorks. She helmed her own consulting firm, guided CBS Films, and currently lends her insights to Turner Classic Movies. Press's foray into film production saw her executive produce a documentary on the life and career of folk music icon, Joan Baez. Universally acknowledged for her sharp wit and marketing prowess, Press began her career at Disney, swiftly advancing through the ranks. She has also shared her expertise as a marketing instructor at esteemed institutions like UCLA and Chapman University.

At Amblin, Press's role will see her collaborating with leading industry figures such as producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and executives Holly Bario, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey. Reflecting the dynamic nature of the film industry, these executive shifts at Imax and Amblin Partners signify an interesting time ahead.