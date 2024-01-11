en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Hollywood

Hollywood Commission Survey Indicates Increased Awareness but Doubts Persist

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:58 pm EST
Hollywood Commission Survey Indicates Increased Awareness but Doubts Persist

Recent findings from the Hollywood Commission reveal a pronounced change in Hollywood’s awareness of workplace harassment and discrimination since the inception of the MeToo movement and the downfall of Harvey Weinstein. The commission, under the leadership of Anita Hill, compiled insights from more than 5,200 anonymous industry professionals. The results illustrate a rise in consciousness of unacceptable conduct and understanding of how to voice concerns. However, there persists a palpable skepticism about the likelihood of holding powerful harassers accountable.

Shifting Attitudes, Persistent Doubts

Despite the shift in awareness, the survey shows that only 31% of workers believe in the probability of powerful harassers being held to account. This skepticism is particularly pronounced among women, with just 27% anticipating such accountability. Reports of individuals choosing not to report misconduct due to a belief that nothing would come of it rose from 33% in 2020 to 41% in 2023.

Nonetheless, the percentage of those who did report misconduct and would encourage others to do the same also saw an increase. Reports of sexual harassment remained relatively constant, with 64% of women and 62% of men acknowledging experiences of such incidents. White cisgender men were found to have a notably more positive view of the workplace environment compared to others.

The Accountability Gap

The survey results paint a stark picture of the accountability gap in the entertainment industry. The rise in awareness has not translated into a corresponding increase in trust. A significant 41% of entertainment industry workers stated they wouldn’t bother to report misconduct because they didn’t believe any action would be taken. This lack of trust in the system has worsened since the 2020 survey, indicating an urgent need to address the problem of harassment and discrimination.

Continuous Efforts Towards Change

Anita Hill stressed that while change won’t occur overnight, continuous efforts can lead to significant progress over time. The Hollywood Commission’s survey findings underscore the need for a concerted focus on prevention, consistent leadership, and improved reporting structures to address the issues of unreported misconduct and fear of retaliation among industry workers.

0
Hollywood
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Hollywood

See more
41 mins ago
Mark Ruffalo Discusses Role in 'Poor Things', Creative Freedom, and More at Hollywood Reporter's Roundtable
Acclaimed American actor Mark Ruffalo, renowned for his diverse repertoire, recently opened up about his role as Duncan Wedderburn in the dark comic fantasy film ‘Poor Things.’ The movie, which also casts Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe, has already hit the UK cinemas to rave reviews. Initial Hesitation and A Leap of Faith In an
Mark Ruffalo Discusses Role in 'Poor Things', Creative Freedom, and More at Hollywood Reporter's Roundtable
'Mean Girls' and 'The Color Purple': A Resurgence in Film-Musical Adaptations
10 hours ago
'Mean Girls' and 'The Color Purple': A Resurgence in Film-Musical Adaptations
29th Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Glamour, Predictions, and Accolades
13 hours ago
29th Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Glamour, Predictions, and Accolades
Ira Khan Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur
7 hours ago
Ira Khan Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur
Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn to Star in Upcoming Paul Thomas Anderson Film
10 hours ago
Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn to Star in Upcoming Paul Thomas Anderson Film
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
10 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Latest Headlines
World News
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
2 mins
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
3 mins
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
4 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
4 mins
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
5 mins
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
6 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
6 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
7 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
7 mins
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app