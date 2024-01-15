en English
Hollywood

Harrison Ford: A Hollywood Icon’s Life Beyond the Silver Screen

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
Harrison Ford: A Hollywood Icon’s Life Beyond the Silver Screen

At 81, Hollywood icon Harrison Ford is as much a star off-screen as he is on. Known for his unforgettable roles in the ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Indiana Jones’ franchises, Ford is also a dedicated family man, with five children from three marriages. His children, ranging in age from 57 to 22, have carved their paths in various walks of life.

A Family Spread Across Generations

Ford’s first two sons, Benjamin and Willard, were born during his marriage to Mary Marquardt. Benjamin Ford, a renowned chef and co-owner of Ford’s Filling Station in Los Angeles, and Willard, an entrepreneur and the founder of the Strong Sports Gym in LA, are both successful in their respective fields. They have given Ford four grandchildren, adding another generation to the Ford family legacy.

From Screenwriting to Acting: The Next Generation

From his second marriage to screenwriter Melissa Mathison, Ford has two more children, Malcolm and Georgia. Malcolm Ford has followed his father’s footsteps into the entertainment industry, making his name as a musician and actor. His sister, Georgia Ford, is an actress who has been candid about her journey with epilepsy, bringing awareness to the condition and becoming a beacon of strength for many.

Fatherhood in the Autumn Years

The youngest member of the Ford brood is Liam Flockhart Ford, the son of actress Calista Flockhart, whom Ford married in 2010. Ford’s adoption of Liam redefined his experiences of fatherhood, offering him the joys of parenting in the later stages of his life. Amid the glitter and glamour of Hollywood, Ford has expressed the challenges of balancing his acting career with his responsibilities as a father. He has candidly admitted that his professional success may have come at a cost to his family life, but he also cherishes the unique perspective that parenting later in life has given him.

Despite the rigors of a career spanning decades, Ford has managed to foster strong bonds with his children, playing an active role in their lives. With a family that defies the normative Hollywood narrative and a successful career that continues to inspire, Ford’s story is a testament to his resilience and adaptability, both as an actor and a father.

Hollywood United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

