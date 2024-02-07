Garrett Morris Recalls Racial Profiling Incident: An Unveiling of Hollywood's Dark Side

In an enlightening conversation, celebrated actor Garrett Morris revealed a disturbing incident of racial profiling and wrongful arrest in Los Angeles that tainted his perception of the American West Coast. This incident ruptured the illusion of a progressive West, unveiling the persistent racial discrimination even within the entertainment industry.

From Louisiana to Hollywood

The 87-year-old actor, who recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, shared his journey from the racially charged environment of Louisiana in the Jim Crow South to the entertainment industry in New York. In 1958, Morris joined the Belafonte Folk Singers, providing background vocals for renowned musician Harry Belafonte, in an attempt to escape the harsh realities of racism that he had endured.

On one fateful evening in Los Angeles, after a rehearsal at the Greek Theatre, Morris decided to take a walk in Griffith Park. Little did he know that this walk would turn into a dreadful encounter with the Los Angeles police, who, driven by racial prejudice, stopped him with a racially insensitive command and accused him of burglary.

Wrongful Arrest and a Reality Check

Despite his attempts to establish his identity as a singer, Morris was handcuffed and whisked away to the police precinct. His release came only after the police verified his clear records and stumbled upon Harry Belafonte's name on his itinerary. This discovery led to a shift in their behavior towards the actor; however, it did not warrant an apology for the unwarranted arrest.

This encounter was a brutal wake-up call for Morris, dispelling his naive belief that the West Coast was free from the shackles of racism. It underscored the ubiquitous nature of racial discrimination, even in the seemingly glittering world of Hollywood, and served as a grim reminder of the struggles he had escaped in Louisiana.

Legacy and Struggles

Morris's career has been a testament to his resilience and strength in the face of persistent racism. As the first Black cast member of 'Saturday Night Live,' he faced incidents of idea theft by a white writer. Despite these challenges, Morris has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, inspiring future generations to persist in the face of adversity.