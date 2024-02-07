Florence Pugh Shares Update on MCU's Delayed 'Thunderbolts' Film

Florence Pugh, renown for her role as Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has offered an update on the production of the highly-anticipated Phase Six MCU film, Thunderbolts. The film's production is gaining momentum, with Pugh scheduled to travel to Atlanta for principal photography shortly after concluding the press tour for Dune: Part Two.
Production Delays
Unfortunately, the production of Thunderbolts has faced setbacks due to strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). These strikes initially disrupted the filming schedule and release date. Originally slated to begin production last summer and release in July 2023, the movie is now rescheduled to premiere on July 25, 2025.
Anticipation and Excitement
Pugh expressed her enthusiasm about finally proceeding with filming, reflecting on the anticipation that has accumulated since her previous MCU film, Black Widow. Thunderbolts, directed by Jake Schreier, boasts a star-studded cast which includes David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Harrison Ford. The film, based on the Marvel Comics team of reformed supervillains, is expected to be an action-packed addition to the MCU.
Florence Pugh's MCU Journey
Pugh's involvement in the MCU began with Black Widow and continued with the Disney+ series Hawkeye. She is currently promoting Dune: Part Two, in which she portrays Princess Irulan. With the rescheduling of Thunderbolts' release date, Deadpool 3 remains the only MCU film set to debut in 2024.