Fast & Furious Star Jordana Brewster's Luxurious LA Mansion Listed for Rent

Jordana Brewster, the Hollywood actress celebrated for her iconic performance as Mia Torretto in the Fast & Furious film franchise, has recently put her luxurious Los Angeles mansion up for rent. The grand residence, which rents at a whopping $50,000 per month, has an additional option to be fully furnished for an extra $10,000. A deep dive into the property's features reveals a lifestyle steeped in elegance and comfort.

The Mansion: A Blend of Luxury and Comfort

Built in 2016, Brewster's mansion is a sprawling 6,000-square-foot property that houses six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The open floor plan adds to the spaciousness, with distinct areas for a living room, a home office complete with a library, a family dining area, and a gourmet kitchen outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances. The primary bedroom suite is a realm of its own, boasting a lavish bathroom that echoes the property's luxurious vibe. A children's room is also part of the mansion's layout, reflecting Brewster's family-oriented lifestyle.

A Lavish Outdoor Oasis

Stepping outside, the property transforms into an open-air retreat. A swimming pool serves as the centerpiece of the outdoor area, surrounded by multiple seating and dining spots perfect for hosting gatherings or unwinding in solitude. The expansive green space offers room for gardening, allowing tenants to immerse themselves in nature without leaving the confines of their home.

Jordana Brewster: A Hollywood Success Story

Brewster's illustrious career extends beyond her famed Fast & Furious role. She has showcased her acting prowess in a variety of film and TV projects, including 'Win a Date with Ted Hamilton', 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning', 'American Heist', 'Simulant', and 'The Rookie: Feds'. Her consistent success in the entertainment industry has led to a substantial net worth, estimated at around $25 million. Brewster's recent return as Mia in the latest Fast & Furious installment, aptly titled 'Fast X', coupled with her real estate endeavors, keeps her firmly in the public eye.