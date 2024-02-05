DGA and WGA Members Push for Jewish Committees to Battle Antisemitism and Inequity

In response to the growing demand for robust representation and to confront issues of antisemitism and employment equity, members of the Directors Guild of America (DGA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are initiating actions to form Jewish committees. The move has been inspired by the prevalent need for better representation within the guilds.

Jewish Diversity Committee in DGA

At the forefront of this movement in the DGA is director Stuart Acher, who, backed by over 300 supportive signatures collected on a petition, is pushing for the establishment of a Jewish Diversity Committee. This proposed committee would add to the existing eight diversity committees within the DGA, each addressing the needs of different underrepresented groups. Notably, there is a conspicuous absence of a committee tailored for Jewish members.

Importantly, the push for this committee is not a reaction to the DGA's response to antisemitic attacks. The union has previously issued a statement condemning the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th. The proponents of the committee wish to address a wider range of issues, such as challenging stereotypes, including the deeply ingrained myth that 'Jews control the media.'

Moreover, they aim to confront what they term as 'inauthentic casting' of Jewish characters and alleged discrimination against Jewish members within the industry.

WGA West's Jewish Writers Committee

Simultaneously, WGA West has expressed its consent to establish a Jewish Writers Committee. This decision comes in the wake of criticism faced by the guild for not condemning the Hamas attack, a stance for which it has since apologized, acknowledging the hurt caused by its initial inaction.

Role of High-Profile DGA Members

High-profile DGA members, including the likes of Amy Sherman-Palladino and David Schwimmer, have joined the roster of signatories advocating for the proposed committee. The issue is expected to be a topic of discussion at the national board meeting on February 11. The DGA has acknowledged the request and is currently reviewing it.