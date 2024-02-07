David Krumholtz Recounts Diverse Audition Experiences for 'Cop Out' and 'Oppenheimer'

David Krumholtz, celebrated for his roles in The Santa Clause franchise and TV series Numb3rs, recently offered a peek into his audition experiences for two contrasting films. One was a comedy, Kevin Smith's Cop Out, and the other, Christopher Nolan's dramatic biopic, Oppenheimer. The auditions, like the films, couldn't have been more different.

Comedy Audition or Comedy of Errors?

Krumholtz's audition for Cop Out was, in his words, his worst. He was interrupted by a persistently ringing cellphone belonging to an elderly gentleman who bore an uncanny resemblance to Super Mario. Despite the disruption, Krumholtz was instructed to continue his performance without a second take. In the end, he left the audition without being offered the part. This audition, though not successful, left Krumholtz with an unforgettable tale to tell.

Auditioning for a Master

Contrastingly, Krumholtz's audition for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was intense. Nolan, known for his meticulousness, challenged Krumholtz to perform multiple takes and to act as if he were regretting his performance during the drive home. Initially believing he had failed the audition, Krumholtz went to a brewery to console himself, only to receive a call from his agent confirming he had obtained the role of Isidor Isaac Rabi, a Nobel Prize-winning physicist.

Oppenheimer: A Biographical Drama

Oppenheimer is a biographical drama about the physicist who contributed to the creation of the atomic bomb. Starring Cillian Murphy in the title role, the film is based on the book 'American Prometheus'. The film, set for release on July 21, 2023, by Universal Pictures, has already garnered immense critical acclaim and numerous award nominations, winning five out of eight Golden Globe nominations. It underscores Nolan's dedication to pushing the boundaries of filmmaking and his consistent efforts to reinvigorate cinema.