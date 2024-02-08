Dakota Johnson Urges Hollywood to Embrace Risk-Taking for Creativity

Amidst the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, a disquieting truth is beginning to emerge. Dakota Johnson, the star of the upcoming film "Madame Web," has spoken out about the challenges facing the film industry, painting a bleak picture of a creative landscape stifled by the fear of taking risks.

Fear and Creativity: An Unlikely Pair

In an interview with L'Officiel, Johnson expressed her frustration with the industry's growing reluctance to back unique and forward-thinking projects. According to her, studio and streaming executives are increasingly favoring safe, sanitized content, leading to a dearth of creativity and a potential "creative implosion."

Johnson's concerns are not unfounded. In recent years, the film industry has seen a shift towards more formulaic, predictable content, with studios often opting for sequels, prequels, and franchises over original ideas.

"It's disheartening and bleak," Johnson said, reflecting on the difficulties of getting independent films made. "There's a lack of trust in creative people, and it's hard to get anything done."

The Battle for Daddio

Johnson's experience with the film "Daddio" serves as a prime example of the uphill battle faced by those seeking to produce more adventurous content. Despite starring Hollywood heavyweight Sean Penn, the film was a tough sell, with Johnson describing the process of getting it made as a "battle."

"It's a struggle to get anything different or unique made," she said. "Daddio was a real fight, and it's a shame because it's a great film."

Eventually, the film was sold to Sony Classics at the Telluride Film Festival, a victory that Johnson sees as a rare exception in an industry increasingly averse to risk.

From Acting to Producing: A Leap of Faith

In response to these challenges, Johnson has made the leap from acting to producing. Her upcoming film, "Madame Web," is a departure from the typical superhero fare, with Johnson describing it as a "unique and interesting" take on the genre.

"I wanted to be involved in projects that were different and forward-thinking," she said. "As a producer, I have more control over the creative process and can help ensure that these types of projects get made".