Dakota Johnson Dismisses 'Nepo Baby' Controversy and Anticipates 'Madame Web' Release

In a recent appearance on the 'Today' show, actress Dakota Johnson, known for her roles in 'The Social Network' and the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' series, made her stance clear on the 'nepo baby' controversy that often shadows her career. The term 'nepo baby' refers to individuals who have supposedly leveraged their family's status in the industry to advance their own careers. As the daughter of Hollywood royalty – actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson – Dakota has often found herself at the center of such discussions.

Rejecting Nepotism Claims

During the interview, Johnson expressed her disapproval of the ongoing discourse, describing it as 'incredibly annoying and boring.' She urged journalists to shift their focus to more substantive subjects, challenging the notion that her success is merely a product of her famous lineage.

A Journey to Financial Independence

Johnson further shared her experiences of building her career independently after her father decided to cut her off financially when she chose acting over college. Despite facing initial hardships, including struggling to afford groceries and depending on her mother's assistance, Johnson has since made a name for herself in the industry.

Embracing the 'Nepo Baby' Status

While Johnson has openly criticized the 'nepo baby' label, she also demonstrated her ability to find humor in the situation. In a 'Saturday Night Live' skit, she mocked the concept alongside fellow comedians who are also children of industry professionals, reflecting her ability to navigate controversy with grace and wit.

Anticipation for 'Madame Web'

Currently, Dakota Johnson is on a promotional tour for her upcoming movie, 'Madame Web.' The film, slated for a February 14 release, marks the cinematic debut of the titular Marvel superhero, and Johnson has shared her excitement about the physical aspects of the production, including her involvement in stunt driving work. As the first comic book movie of 2024, 'Madame Web' is eagerly anticipated by audiences and critics alike.