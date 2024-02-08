Dakota Johnson Critiques Hollywood's Status Quo, Talks 'Madame Web'

In a candid exchange with L'Officiel, actress Dakota Johnson offered a rather grim assessment of Hollywood's current landscape, terming it as 'majorly disheartening' and 'f**king bleak.' Johnson's critique stems from her struggles as a producer, a role she embraced after co-founding TeaTime Pictures in 2019. Johnson expressed her discontent with streaming platforms, criticizing their lack of faith in the creative prowess of artists, a factor she fears could precipitate the industry's downfall.

Struggles with Unique Projects

The actress lamented the difficulties she encounters in launching unique projects, aligning with her penchant for forward-thinking content. Johnson shed light on a project by TeaTime that explores a woman's unconventional approach to grieving, illustrative of the kind of content she yearns to bring to life.

Role in 'Madame Web'

Shifting gears to her acting career, Johnson delved into her role in the forthcoming Marvel movie 'Madame Web.' Contrasting it with the conventional superhero narrative, Johnson lauded the protagonist's cerebral prowess, making her a more relatable character. The star-studded cast features Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, and Tahar Rahim, with the film slated for release on February 14.

The Future of Hollywood

In the backdrop of Johnson's critique is an urgent call for change within Hollywood's power structures. The actress's experience underscores the urgent need for increased trust in creative individuals and a shift towards more diverse and unique content. As Hollywood navigates a rapidly changing digital landscape, Johnson's words serve as a stark reminder of the industry's pressing challenges.