Christopher Nolan Unveils His Love for the Fast & Furious Franchise and Its Complex Timeline

In an unexpected twist, Christopher Nolan, the auteur behind intellectually-charged blockbusters like "Inception" and "Interstellar," has revealed his admiration for the high-octane, adrenaline-fueled Fast & Furious franchise. During a lively appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Nolan delved into the intricacies of the series' convoluted timeline and recommended that Colbert start his Fast & Furious journey with the third installment, "Tokyo Drift."

A Temporal Paradox

Nolan, who is known for his penchant for complex narratives and non-linear storytelling, drew a comparison between the Fast & Furious franchise and his own work. He described "Tokyo Drift" as a "temporal paradox," explaining that it takes place between the final scene of "Fast 6" and its closing credits. Despite the apparent confusion in the timeline, Nolan praised the series for its rich mythology, hinting at a significant spoiler from "Tokyo Drift" without actually revealing it to preserve the experience for Colbert.

The Allure of the Fast & Furious Universe

During the interview, Nolan expressed his unabashed love for the Fast & Furious franchise, stating that he has "no guilt" for being a fan. He even agreed to do a one-day marathon of the films with Colbert, a testament to his enthusiasm for the action-packed series. The Fast & Furious franchise, which consists of 11 films including "Tokyo Drift" and "Hobbs & Shaw," has made over $7.3 billion across its installments. Since "Fast Five," all of the Fast & Furious films have made over $600 million, with the highest-grossing film, "Furious 7," making $1.5 billion.

Crafting Ambiguity in Storytelling

Touching upon his own approach to filmmaking, Nolan discussed the ambiguity in his movies, including his latest release, "Tenet." He explained that he enjoys leaving certain aspects of his films open to interpretation, allowing viewers to engage with the narrative on a deeper level. This approach, he believes, creates a more immersive and rewarding experience for the audience.

As the interview drew to a close, Nolan's appreciation for the Fast & Furious franchise became even more apparent. Despite the seemingly disparate worlds of Nolan's cerebral blockbusters and the Fast & Furious series, the acclaimed director found common ground in their shared ability to captivate audiences and transport them to new realms of imagination. In doing so, Nolan's endorsement of the Fast & Furious franchise serves as a reminder that, beneath their surface differences, all great films share an innate power to inspire, entertain, and foster a sense of connection among viewers.